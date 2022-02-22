Bitcoin Classic Price Down 1.1% Over Last Week (BXC)

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One Bitcoin Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0504 or 0.00000132 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Classic has a total market cap of $30,227.19 and $10.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Classic has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Classic alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00020194 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000396 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 77.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000284 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001015 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000197 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic Profile

Bitcoin Classic (BXC) is a coin. Its launch date was December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Classic is bitcoinxc.org . The official message board for Bitcoin Classic is t.me/bitcoinxcorg . Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Classic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.