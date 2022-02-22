BitCore Price Down 8.8% Over Last 7 Days (BTX)

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. BitCore has a market cap of $1.84 million and approximately $187,443.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCore coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000265 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitCore has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,299.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,643.55 or 0.06902303 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $107.37 or 0.00280336 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.82 or 0.00767169 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00015263 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00069656 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00008419 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $151.01 or 0.00394299 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.94 or 0.00219177 BTC.

BitCore Coin Profile

BitCore (BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

Buying and Selling BitCore

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

