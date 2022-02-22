BitDAO (BIT) Tops One Day Volume of $96.28 Million

BitDAO (CURRENCY:BIT) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. During the last week, BitDAO has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar. One BitDAO coin can now be purchased for $1.41 or 0.00003718 BTC on popular exchanges. BitDAO has a total market cap of $827.39 million and approximately $96.28 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00043021 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,632.82 or 0.06936805 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,874.82 or 0.99790283 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00047042 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003329 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00050136 BTC.

BitDAO Profile

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 586,278,943 coins. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

BitDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

