BitTorrent (BTTOLD) Trading 11% Lower Over Last Week

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTTOLD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded down 11% against the dollar. One BitTorrent coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. BitTorrent has a total market cap of $1.89 billion and approximately $50,276.00 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.05 or 0.00140212 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00007901 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005653 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004262 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000780 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002097 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003652 BTC.

BitTorrent Profile

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

