BitWhite (BTW) Market Cap Reaches $104,480.85

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. BitWhite has a market cap of $104,480.85 and $39,384.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitWhite has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One BitWhite coin can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitWhite alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005642 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000158 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000274 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitWhite Profile

BTW is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitWhite is bitwhite.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

BitWhite Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitWhite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitWhite using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitWhite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitWhite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.