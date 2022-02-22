BitWhite (BTW) Market Capitalization Achieves $104,480.85

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. BitWhite has a total market capitalization of $104,480.85 and approximately $39,384.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitWhite coin can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitWhite has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005642 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000158 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000274 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitWhite Coin Profile

BitWhite (CRYPTO:BTW) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. The official website for BitWhite is bitwhite.org . BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

BitWhite Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitWhite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitWhite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

