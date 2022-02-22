Black Diamond Capital Manageme Purchases 4,569 Shares of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Stock

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) major shareholder Black Diamond Capital Manageme acquired 4,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,253.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Black Diamond Capital Manageme also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 17th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme acquired 9,100 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.76 per share, for a total transaction of $97,916.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme purchased 54,690 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $587,917.50.

On Friday, February 11th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme purchased 243,933 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $2,456,405.31.

On Friday, February 4th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme bought 7,362 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.78 per share, with a total value of $79,362.36.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme bought 4,020 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.78 per share, with a total value of $43,335.60.

On Monday, January 24th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme bought 20,426 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.11 per share, with a total value of $206,506.86.

On Thursday, January 20th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme bought 13,504 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $143,547.52.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme bought 17,844 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $189,681.72.

On Thursday, January 13th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme purchased 3,721 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $39,293.76.

On Tuesday, January 11th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme purchased 5,301 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.54 per share, with a total value of $55,872.54.

Shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock traded down $0.74 on Tuesday, reaching $11.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,608. The company has a market capitalization of $231.81 million, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 2.51. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $14.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.03. The company has a quick ratio of 13.73, a current ratio of 13.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 164.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 27,900 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,247,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,583 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 14,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

