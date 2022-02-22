Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.22

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.22 and traded as low as C$4.15. Black Diamond Group shares last traded at C$4.42, with a volume of 247,079 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Black Diamond Group from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. lifted their target price on Black Diamond Group from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$255.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.22.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

