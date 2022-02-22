Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 347,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,740 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.55% of Black Hills worth $21,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKH. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $611,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 6,368 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 6.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. 87.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho upgraded Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.80.

Shares of NYSE:BKH opened at $69.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.48. Black Hills Co. has a 52-week low of $58.42 and a 52-week high of $72.78.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 12.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 63.47%.

Black Hills Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.