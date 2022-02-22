Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.95-4.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.07.

Black Hills stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $69.14. 666,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,818. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.90. Black Hills has a twelve month low of $58.53 and a twelve month high of $72.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.16.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 8.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Black Hills will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.47%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BKH. StockNews.com lowered shares of Black Hills from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho raised shares of Black Hills from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Black Hills currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 349,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,670,000 after buying an additional 48,145 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 66,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,698,000 after buying an additional 22,163 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,252,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 1,490.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares during the period. 87.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

