Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 30.37%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Black Stone Minerals stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,243. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 1.27. Black Stone Minerals has a 1 year low of $8.37 and a 1 year high of $12.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.30%. This is a positive change from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BSM shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Black Stone Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.65.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Black Stone Minerals by 41.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,157,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,942,000 after acquiring an additional 918,817 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Black Stone Minerals by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 441,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,559,000 after acquiring an additional 22,046 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Black Stone Minerals by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 260,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 22,960 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Black Stone Minerals by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 90,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Black Stone Minerals by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 52,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

