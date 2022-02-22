Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 13.34% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Blackbaud updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.630-$2.820 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.63-2.82 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLKB traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.69. 257,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,238. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -6,162.84 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Blackbaud has a 12-month low of $60.81 and a 12-month high of $86.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.82.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLKB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,236,000 after buying an additional 54,122 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Blackbaud by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 140,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,102,000 after purchasing an additional 12,931 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Blackbaud by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 68,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Blackbaud in the third quarter worth $324,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Blackbaud by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 42,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

