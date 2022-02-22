Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $61.06

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $61.06 and last traded at $61.46, with a volume of 6147 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.35.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.
The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -6,240.76 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.
About Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB)
Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.
