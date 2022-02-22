Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.630-$2.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $997.48 million.

BLKB stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.69. 257,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,238. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -6,240.76 and a beta of 1.08. Blackbaud has a 1-year low of $60.81 and a 1-year high of $86.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackbaud from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLKB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,236,000 after purchasing an additional 54,122 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 140,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,102,000 after purchasing an additional 12,931 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 68,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 42,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

