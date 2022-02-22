Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.630-$2.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $997.48 million.
BLKB stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.69. 257,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,238. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -6,240.76 and a beta of 1.08. Blackbaud has a 1-year low of $60.81 and a 1-year high of $86.96.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackbaud from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.
Blackbaud Company Profile
Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.
