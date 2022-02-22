Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.63-2.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.88. Blackbaud also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.630-$2.820 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackbaud from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

BLKB stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.69. 257,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,238. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -6,162.84 and a beta of 1.08. Blackbaud has a 52 week low of $60.81 and a 52 week high of $86.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.82.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.84 million. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 13.34% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. Blackbaud’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blackbaud will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,002,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

