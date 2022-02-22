Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.63-2.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.88. Blackbaud also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.630-$2.820 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackbaud from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.
BLKB stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.69. 257,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,238. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -6,162.84 and a beta of 1.08. Blackbaud has a 52 week low of $60.81 and a 52 week high of $86.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.82.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,002,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.
About Blackbaud
Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.
