Blackbird (LON:BIRD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $21.00

Shares of Blackbird plc (LON:BIRD) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 21 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 20.65 ($0.28), with a volume of 127672 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.75 ($0.30).

The company has a market cap of £75.90 million and a P/E ratio of -36.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 25.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.47, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a current ratio of 6.19.

Get Blackbird alerts:

About Blackbird (LON:BIRD)

Blackbird plc develops and operates a cloud-based video editing and publishing platform under the Blackbird name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's platform is used for video viewing, editing, and publishing. It serves news, sports, entertainment, and other sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.