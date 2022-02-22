BlackRock Inc. Acquires New Shares in Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX)

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,716,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,102,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 3.37% of Avalo Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVTX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $48,000. 75.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avalo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Avalo Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $4.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.21.

In other news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 57,300 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $59,592.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 999,154 shares of company stock valued at $974,993 in the last three months. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

About Avalo Therapeutics

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.

