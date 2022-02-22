BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,285,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 44,690 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.46% of Carrols Restaurant Group worth $8,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 360,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 13,385 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 486.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 109,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TAST. Zacks Investment Research cut Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Craig Hallum cut Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Carrols Restaurant Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Stephens cut Carrols Restaurant Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut Carrols Restaurant Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.15.

TAST opened at $2.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.80. The company has a market cap of $142.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $8.09.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

