BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Holdings Boosted by Alaethes Wealth LLC

Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for 1.4% of Alaethes Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,120,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,487,726,000 after buying an additional 217,116 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,905,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,542,497,000 after buying an additional 161,443 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,334,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,958,217,000 after buying an additional 10,968 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,234,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,867,889,000 after buying an additional 79,120 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,094,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $918,000,000 after buying an additional 208,213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

NYSE:BLK traded down $7.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $748.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,000. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $670.28 and a one year high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a market cap of $113.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $848.79 and its 200-day moving average is $888.66.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.23%.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total transaction of $15,070,855.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLK. Bank of America began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $980.14.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.