BlackRock Inc. Purchases 64,664 Shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 966,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,664 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.13% of Pearson worth $9,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pearson by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,053,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,233,000 after purchasing an additional 113,409 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Pearson by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,639,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,037,000 after purchasing an additional 104,575 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pearson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $912,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Pearson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Pearson by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 245,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSO opened at $8.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pearson plc has a fifty-two week low of $7.68 and a fifty-two week high of $12.39.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Pearson in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Pearson from GBX 585 ($7.96) to GBX 625 ($8.50) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pearson from GBX 720 ($9.79) to GBX 670 ($9.11) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $436.00.

About Pearson

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

