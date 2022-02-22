Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) PT Lowered to $29.00

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $41.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.14% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Cowen downgraded shares of Blink Charging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.
BLNK stock opened at $23.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $993.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.41 and a beta of 3.60. Blink Charging has a 12-month low of $17.93 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.59.
Blink Charging Company Profile
Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.
