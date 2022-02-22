Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) PT Lowered to $29.00

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $41.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.14% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Cowen downgraded shares of Blink Charging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

BLNK stock opened at $23.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $993.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.41 and a beta of 3.60. Blink Charging has a 12-month low of $17.93 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.59.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Blink Charging by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,277,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,920,000 after purchasing an additional 814,256 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Blink Charging by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,409,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,031,000 after purchasing an additional 382,379 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Blink Charging by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,227,000 after purchasing an additional 309,836 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Blink Charging by 527.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 367,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,146,000 after purchasing an additional 309,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Blink Charging by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 456,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,109,000 after purchasing an additional 258,986 shares in the last quarter. 33.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

