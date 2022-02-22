BLOCKv (VEE) Price Hits $0.0042 on Exchanges

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. During the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded 33% lower against the US dollar. One BLOCKv coin can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. BLOCKv has a market capitalization of $14.63 million and approximately $12,652.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BLOCKv alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003835 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00036637 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00109345 BTC.

About BLOCKv

BLOCKv (CRYPTO:VEE) is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 coins and its circulating supply is 3,471,554,078 coins. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io . The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv is a shared protocol for the blockchain developer stack. It enables the creation of smart digital objects (vAtoms) on different blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum and EON. vAtoms provide the holder with the all the advantages of cryptocurrency such as scarcity, ownership, and tradability, but can also take the form of collectibles, coupons, loyalty programs, gift cards, game items and much more, allowing users to own a virtual object much like you own a physical object. The V (VEE) token is an ERC20 token that powers all operations within the BLOCKv platform. “

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BLOCKv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLOCKv and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.