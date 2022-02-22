Blockzero Labs Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $51,328.00 (XIO)

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. One Blockzero Labs coin can now be purchased for $0.0733 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockzero Labs has a market cap of $2.68 million and approximately $51,328.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Blockzero Labs has traded 19.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003915 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00036837 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00110025 BTC.

Blockzero Labs Coin Profile

Blockzero Labs is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,592,410 coins. The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Blockzero Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockzero Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockzero Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

