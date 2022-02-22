Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its target price raised by analysts at Raymond James from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.02% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

BLMN opened at $24.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1 year low of $17.29 and a 1 year high of $32.81.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 219.10%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 94,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 421.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 214,028 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,499 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

