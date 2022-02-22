Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) PT Raised to $33.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 36.42% from the company’s current price.

BLMN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.82.

NASDAQ BLMN opened at $24.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. Bloomin’ Brands has a twelve month low of $17.29 and a twelve month high of $32.81. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.04 and its 200 day moving average is $22.45.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 219.10% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 200.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,612,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411,492 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,490,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,661,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,864,000 after purchasing an additional 907,013 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 191.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,020,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,414,000 after purchasing an additional 670,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $15,255,000.

Bloomin' Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

