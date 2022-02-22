Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) PT Raised to $33.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 36.42% from the company’s current price.
BLMN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.82.
NASDAQ BLMN opened at $24.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. Bloomin’ Brands has a twelve month low of $17.29 and a twelve month high of $32.81. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.04 and its 200 day moving average is $22.45.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 200.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,612,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411,492 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,490,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,661,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,864,000 after purchasing an additional 907,013 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 191.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,020,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,414,000 after purchasing an additional 670,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $15,255,000.
Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile
Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN)
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
- 3 Defense Stocks to Own During Geopolitical Strife
- Enphase Stock is Running on All Cylinders
- Great India Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stellar S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.