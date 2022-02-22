Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.35

Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35, with a volume of 12045 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90.

Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU)

Blue Star Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Hood River property covering an area of approximately 8,015 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada. It also holds interest in the Ulu property that covers an area of 947 hectares located in western Nunavut; and the Roma Project, which consists of 9 claim blocks covering an area of 7,683 hectares located in the High Lake Greenstone Belt.

