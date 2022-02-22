BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:ZAG)

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of TSE:ZAG traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$14.95. 117,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,501. BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF has a twelve month low of C$14.90 and a twelve month high of C$16.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.36 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.61.

Get BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.