BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 2.65 (LON:BCI)

BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust PLC (LON:BCI) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.65 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of BCI opened at GBX 316 ($4.30) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £338.80 million and a P/E ratio of 3.42. BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 284 ($3.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 345 ($4.69). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 331.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 328.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

