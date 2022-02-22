BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 2.65 (LON:BCI)

BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust PLC (LON:BCI) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.65 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of BCI opened at GBX 316 ($4.30) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £338.80 million and a P/E ratio of 3.42. BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 284 ($3.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 345 ($4.69). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 331.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 328.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.
About BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust
