BMO Capital Markets Increases Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Price Target to C$27.50

Feb 22nd, 2022

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$25.50 to C$27.50 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DRETF. National Bankshares downgraded Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 17th. CIBC boosted their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.50 to C$27.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.50 to C$25.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Desjardins raised Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.16.

OTCMKTS DRETF traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $20.00. 800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.59. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $20.24.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

