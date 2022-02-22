BMO Capital Markets Increases Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Price Target to C$27.50

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$25.50 to C$27.50 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DRETF. National Bankshares downgraded Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 17th. CIBC boosted their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.50 to C$27.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.50 to C$25.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Desjardins raised Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.16.

OTCMKTS DRETF traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $20.00. 800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.59. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $20.24.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

