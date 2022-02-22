BMO Capital Markets Increases Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) Price Target to C$35.00

Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$25.50 to C$27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on Uni-Select from C$22.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

UNIEF stock traded up $2.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.37. The company had a trading volume of 6,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 688. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.90 and a 200 day moving average of $16.46. Uni-Select has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $21.78.

Uni-Sélect, Inc focuses on the distribution, sale and marketing of automotive replacement parts, accessories, tools & equipment, paint, and collision repair products. It operates through the following segments: FinishMaster US, Canadian Automotive Group, The Parts Alliance UK, and Corporate Office & Other.

