BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of TSE:ZPW traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$14.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,398. BMO US Put Write ETF has a 52 week low of C$14.49 and a 52 week high of C$16.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.28 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.59.

