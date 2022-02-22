BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 1,932,155 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,698,262 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,932,155 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.09% of Infosys worth $82,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Infosys by 1.4% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 57,758,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,285,149,000 after purchasing an additional 807,202 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Infosys by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,295,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $651,818,000 after acquiring an additional 693,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,505,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,494,000 after buying an additional 5,264,599 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,011,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,750,000 after buying an additional 617,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Infosys by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 15,694,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

INFY has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.97.

Infosys stock opened at $22.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $95.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.37. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $26.39.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

