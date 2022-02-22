Bob’s Repair Trading 19.1% Lower This Week (BOB)

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. Bob’s Repair has a market capitalization of $702,715.19 and approximately $13,006.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bob’s Repair has traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Bob’s Repair coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003811 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00036979 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00108824 BTC.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bob's Repair is a repair services marketplace that works as an intermediary between the customer and the repair service provider, allowing the former to make a choice based on a rating system that tells how much the worker charged for a previous similar service. On the other hand, the service provider can advertise himself as an available repair worker with no costs at Bob's Repair. The BOB token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency used to perform payments when contracting a repair service on Bob's Repair. The official Bob's Repair ticker is “BOB” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BOBS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bob’s Repair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bob’s Repair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bob’s Repair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

