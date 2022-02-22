Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.78 EPS

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $1.78, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 56.14% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share.

Boise Cascade stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 678,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,650. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $45.83 and a one year high of $85.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.10 and a 200-day moving average of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 3.34%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BCC. Bank of America upgraded Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com cut Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 30.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,814,000 after purchasing an additional 67,416 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 152,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,850,000 after purchasing an additional 7,912 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 116,319 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 174.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 80,173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 50,989 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 124.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 35,760 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

