BOMB Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $226,768.00 (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 22nd. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $1.89 million and $226,768.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BOMB has traded up 88.4% against the dollar. One BOMB coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.11 or 0.00005544 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,984.71 or 0.99620068 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00064248 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001360 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003572 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00022456 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002185 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00014911 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $121.91 or 0.00319728 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 895,008 coins and its circulating supply is 894,220 coins. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

