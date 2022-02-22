BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token Price Reaches $0.0367 on Exchanges (BAG)

BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token (CURRENCY:BAG) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. Over the last week, BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. One BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0367 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular exchanges. BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token has a market capitalization of $397,905.50 and $3,655.00 worth of BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token Profile

BAG is a coin. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2021. BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,829,882 coins. BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @DeFiBonds

According to CryptoCompare, “BondAppetit is a DeFi protocol with a stablecoin (USDap) fully backed by real-world assets with fixed periodic income (bonds). The main asset inside the protocol’s ecosystem is the native stablecoin BondAppétit USD (USDap). The price of USDap is at a constant ratio of 1 to 1 with the US Dollar and is always backed by sufficient collateral. To ensure transparency, the protocol updates the price of real world-assets based on several proven and recognized sources, such as Bloomberg and CBonds. “

