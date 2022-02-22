Bonded Finance Price Up 9.7% Over Last Week (BOND)

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded up 1,050.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 22nd. During the last seven days, Bonded Finance has traded up 9.7% against the dollar. One Bonded Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0192 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bonded Finance has a total market capitalization of $7.36 million and $2,027.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00036592 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00108508 BTC.

About Bonded Finance

Bonded Finance (CRYPTO:BOND) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bonded Finance’s official website is bonded.finance/#firstsec

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

