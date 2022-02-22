BonFi Achieves Market Cap of $381,251.91 (BNF)

BonFi (CURRENCY:BNF) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 22nd. One BonFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. BonFi has a market capitalization of $381,251.91 and $178,663.00 worth of BonFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BonFi has traded down 22.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003834 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00037120 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00108847 BTC.

About BonFi

BonFi (BNF) is a coin. BonFi’s total supply is 962,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 297,418,335 coins. The official message board for BonFi is medium.com/bonfiorg . The official website for BonFi is bon.finance . The Reddit community for BonFi is https://reddit.com/r/BonFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BonFi’s official Twitter account is @bon_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BonFi is a multilayered open finance liquidity mining service platform complemented by the AI powered BonVest, a professional cryptocurrency liquidity mining solution. This liquidity mining pool gives users exposure to a basket of underlying crypto assets. It utilizes smart contracts to lock up collateral and issue rewards based on the performance of BonVest. Through the combination of artificial intelligence and a professional cryptocurrency liquidity pool, BonFi allows users & applications to earn rewards on digital assets frictionlessly. “

Buying and Selling BonFi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BonFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

