Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) Senior Officer Sells C$225,942.50 in Stock

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) Senior Officer Brad Allen Curtis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.04, for a total transaction of C$225,942.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$290,833.19.

Shares of Bonterra Energy stock traded up C$0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$9.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.76, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$306.01 million and a PE ratio of 2.05. Bonterra Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of C$3.09 and a 52 week high of C$9.61.

Several brokerages have commented on BNE. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bonterra Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$4.81.

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

