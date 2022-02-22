BORA Price Hits $0.92 on Top Exchanges (BORA)

BORA (CURRENCY:BORA) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. One BORA coin can currently be bought for $0.92 or 0.00002433 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BORA has a total market cap of $789.64 million and $117.77 million worth of BORA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BORA has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003826 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00036795 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00108202 BTC.

BORA Profile

BORA is a coin. It was first traded on July 2nd, 2018. BORA’s total supply is 1,205,750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 861,250,000 coins. BORA’s official Twitter account is @bora_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . BORA’s official message board is medium.com/boraecosystem . The official website for BORA is boraecosystem.com . The Reddit community for BORA is https://reddit.com/r/Bora_Ecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BORA ISLAND is a decentralized entertainment platform focused on distributing digital contents and providing incentives to the participants.BORA is an ERC20 token that serves as the ecosystem's currency. “

