BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.150-$4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.90 billion-$16.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.47 billion.

Several research firms have issued reports on BWA. StockNews.com raised BorgWarner from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised BorgWarner from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $43.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.07. BorgWarner has a twelve month low of $40.28 and a twelve month high of $55.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,206,000 after buying an additional 214,073 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 415,441 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 5,668.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 409,492 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,456,000 after acquiring an additional 416,846 shares during the period. Allstate Corp bought a new position in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth $2,054,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,936 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 12,228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

