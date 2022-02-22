BOSAGORA Hits One Day Volume of $617,529.00 (BOA)

BOSAGORA (CURRENCY:BOA) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. BOSAGORA has a market cap of $33.08 million and $617,529.00 worth of BOSAGORA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BOSAGORA has traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BOSAGORA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000287 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BOSAGORA Coin Profile

BOA is a coin. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2019. BOSAGORA’s total supply is 450,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 303,595,031 coins. BOSAGORA’s official message board is medium.com/bosagora . BOSAGORA’s official Twitter account is @BOSAGORA1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOSAGORA’s official website is www.bosagora.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BOSAGORA focuses on establishing a decentralized blockchain platform that can implement a democratic decision-making process based on Trust Contracts and Congress Network. Based on Consensus Algorithm, BOSAGORA aims to develop and release an open membership program that any BOSAGORA user can participate, and decentralized node program that can be operated separately. Furthermore, it plans to develop Trust Contracts for users to experience BOSAGORA platform environment. “

Buying and Selling BOSAGORA

