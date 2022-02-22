Boson Protocol Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.68 Million (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. During the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded 24.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Boson Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.76 or 0.00001996 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Boson Protocol has a total market capitalization of $52.53 million and $1.68 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.24 or 0.00243760 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00013896 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004213 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000827 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00021702 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Boson Protocol Coin Profile

BOSON is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,538,644 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Buying and Selling Boson Protocol

