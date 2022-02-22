Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.95 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) will announce sales of $2.95 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.92 billion and the highest is $3.06 billion. Boston Scientific posted sales of $2.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full-year sales of $12.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.64 billion to $12.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $13.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.43 billion to $13.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Boston Scientific.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $29,813.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 49,988 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $1,994,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,337 shares of company stock worth $3,650,257. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,542.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $42.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.04. Boston Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $37.13 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boston Scientific (BSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.