BP (LON:BP) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $370.44

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 370.44 ($5.04) and traded as high as GBX 400.29 ($5.44). BP shares last traded at GBX 391.40 ($5.32), with a volume of 39,943,449 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BP from GBX 401 ($5.45) to GBX 465 ($6.32) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on BP from GBX 590 ($8.02) to GBX 600 ($8.16) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.78) target price on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.52) target price on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 466.13 ($6.34).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £76.18 billion and a PE ratio of 14.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 370.44.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.97%.

In other BP news, insider Bernard Looney purchased 93 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 344 ($4.68) per share, with a total value of £319.92 ($435.09). Also, insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 90 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 410 ($5.58) per share, for a total transaction of £369 ($501.84).

BP Company Profile (LON:BP)

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

