Bread Price Up 4.3% Over Last Week (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. One Bread coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000838 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bread has a total market cap of $28.01 million and $1.30 million worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bread has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00036654 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.78 or 0.00108351 BTC.

Bread Coin Profile

BRD is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bread’s official website is BRD.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Buying and Selling Bread

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

