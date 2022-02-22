Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.25

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.25 and traded as low as $1.83. Bridgeline Digital shares last traded at $1.84, with a volume of 90,445 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bridgeline Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Get Bridgeline Digital alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $18.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.25.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.13. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 28.74% and a negative net margin of 24.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bridgeline Digital, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bridgeline Digital by 283.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 271,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 200,570 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bridgeline Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Bridgeline Digital by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,698 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bridgeline Digital by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,859 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 92,427 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bridgeline Digital by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 22,306 shares in the last quarter. 28.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLIN)

Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The firm also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores. Its platform provides Web Content Management, eCommerce, eMarketing, Social Media management, and Web Analytics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgeline Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgeline Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.