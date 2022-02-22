BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BrightSpire Capital had a positive return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 192.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS.

NYSE:BRSP traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.76. 744,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,850. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.50. BrightSpire Capital has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.26. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.71.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BRSP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered BrightSpire Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered BrightSpire Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on BrightSpire Capital in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on BrightSpire Capital in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded BrightSpire Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,742,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,187,000 after buying an additional 222,250 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,416,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,538,000 after purchasing an additional 341,478 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 904,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,282,000 after purchasing an additional 90,498 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $6,474,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 467,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 70,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

