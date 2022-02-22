Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 630.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,130,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 975,756 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Brixmor Property Group worth $24,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $636,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BRX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Financial upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $25.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.18 and a 1 year high of $27.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.11.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $295.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.40 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 23.45%. Brixmor Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

