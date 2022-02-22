Brokerages Anticipate Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $228.09 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) to report $228.09 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for BOX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $228.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $228.20 million. BOX reported sales of $198.91 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOX will report full-year sales of $869.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $868.90 million to $869.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $976.28 million, with estimates ranging from $956.10 million to $990.26 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover BOX.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $224.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.62 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BOX. Zacks Investment Research lowered BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on BOX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised BOX from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on BOX from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $25.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.13 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.04. BOX has a 1 year low of $16.85 and a 1 year high of $28.13.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 144,858 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $3,999,529.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 49,381 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $1,284,893.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 245,307 shares of company stock worth $6,617,741. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in BOX by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 421,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,777,000 after purchasing an additional 191,238 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in BOX by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,333 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in BOX by 127.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,046,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,730,000 after purchasing an additional 586,300 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in BOX by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,177,719 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,090,000 after purchasing an additional 14,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in BOX by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,650,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,277,000 after purchasing an additional 295,835 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

